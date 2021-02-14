Police investigate deadly shooting in Peachtree Corners

Homicide detectives in Gwinnett County are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Peachtree Corners.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex at 1700 hunters Ridge Lane in Peachtree Corners around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Gwinnett County police said officers found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating at the scene.

Details surrounding the shooting or a possible shooter have not been released.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

