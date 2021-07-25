Police investigate deadly shooting at northwest Atlanta block party

The Atlanta Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating Sunday after a deadly shooting at a block party left one dead and another injured. Investigators said an officer fired their weapon during the incident but it's unclear if the officer hit anyone.

The investigation spans multiple blocks of James Jackson Parkway in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police said hundreds — up to possibly 1,000 — people were attending a "neighborhood reunion." Officers were already on-scene handling the event.

Gunfire between at least two people broke out at around 1 a.m. An Atlanta police said an officer working covering the party fired their weapon while others at the block party fired shots at the same time.

Police investigate a shooting on James Jackson Parkway. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The GBI is considering the incident an officer-involved shooting and launched an investigation.

"There were several gunshots that rang out prior to the officer's discharge," Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said.

Police have not identified the victim killed.

The officer was not injured. The injured victims underwent surgery. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn their condition.

Police found several firearms left behind.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

