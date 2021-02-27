Police investigate deadly southeast Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Saturday night.

According to investigators, officers went to Moreland Avenue near the intersection of Memorial Drive around 8:09 p.m. Police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot at the scene.

The victim was later pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Authorities confirmed at least one person was detained.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately made available.

An investigation is ongoing.

