Police investigate daylight killing in DeKalb County neighborhood

DeKalb County police investigate the shooting death along Diamond Key on April 24, 2024. (FOX 5)

A man was found shot to death in the middle of a grassy yard on Wednesday afternoon in DeKalb County.

Officers responded at around 2:22 p.m. to the 1400 block of Diamond Key after receiving a call about a shooting, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police identified the victim only as being a 34-year-old man.

Investigators believe there was a fight which turned physical, leading to the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.