Police investigate daylight killing in DeKalb County neighborhood

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 24, 2024 9:43pm EDT
DeKalb County police investigate the shooting death along Diamond Key on April 24, 2024.  (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was found shot to death in the middle of a grassy yard on Wednesday afternoon in DeKalb County. 

Officers responded at around 2:22 p.m. to the 1400 block of Diamond Key after receiving a call about a shooting, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. 

Police identified the victim only as being a 34-year-old man. 

Investigators believe there was a fight which turned physical, leading to the shooting. 

No arrests have been announced.  