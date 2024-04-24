Police investigate daylight killing in DeKalb County neighborhood
DeKalb County police investigate the shooting death along Diamond Key on April 24, 2024. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was found shot to death in the middle of a grassy yard on Wednesday afternoon in DeKalb County.
Officers responded at around 2:22 p.m. to the 1400 block of Diamond Key after receiving a call about a shooting, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.
Police identified the victim only as being a 34-year-old man.
Investigators believe there was a fight which turned physical, leading to the shooting.
No arrests have been announced.