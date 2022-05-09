Police identify man who fired shots at Gwinnett County Target
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department said a 30-year-old man faces multiple charges for opening fire at a Target on Saturday in Gwinnett County.
Elijah Mitchell faces aggravated assault, reckless conduct and third-degree cruelty to children.
Police said Mitchell and a 27-year-old man were in an argument when Mitchell began shooting. Police arrested Mitchell shortly after the shooting at around 1:26 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the shooting victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
WOMAN FIRES SHOTS AT GWINNETT COUNTY SCHOOL BUS
The Target, which re-opened the following morning, is in a shopping center off of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, near Ga. Highway 316 and Northside-Gwinnett Hospital.
Police haven't explained what started the argument but said it was "domestic-related."
Shoppers fled the scene when the gunshots rang out on Saturday afternoon.