Police in Vidalia searching for missing 15-year-old girl
VIDALIA, Ga. - Police in east Georgia need the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for days.
Officials say 15-year-old Lissie Mariah Gonzalez of Vidalia was last seen Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. at a home improvement shirt on the 1200 block of East 1st St.
According to Vidalia police, the missing teen may be with a man driving a white and light blue 1996 Dodge Dakota with the tag RQU1223. She may also be in Uvalda, Georgia.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Gonzalez is described as being 4-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Advertisement
The teenager was last seen wearing a red pullover and black pants.
If you have any information that could help officers find her, please contact Vidalia Police at 912-537-4123.
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.