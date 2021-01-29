Police in Vidalia searching for missing 15-year-old girl

article

Police in east Georgia need the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for days.

Officials say 15-year-old Lissie Mariah Gonzalez of Vidalia was last seen Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. at a home improvement shirt on the 1200 block of East 1st St.

According to Vidalia police, the missing teen may be with a man driving a white and light blue 1996 Dodge Dakota with the tag RQU1223. She may also be in Uvalda, Georgia.

Gonzalez is described as being 4-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing a red pullover and black pants.

If you have any information that could help officers find her, please contact Vidalia Police at 912-537-4123.

