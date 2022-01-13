Police ID, issue warrants for man suspected of kidnapping Decatur woman

Decatur police identified a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault and kidnappings case.

Arrest warrants were issued for Torrence Hall, 20, of DeKalb County, authorities announced Thursday.

Police said a woman was walking to her car in a parking deck on December 30, 2021 around 7:30 a.m. in 200 block of North Arcadia Avenue.

At some point, a masked man came up to her, pulled out a gun, and forced her to get into her car.

Police released this photo 20-year-old Torrence Hall of DeKalb County who is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault and kidnapping case from Dec. 30, 2021. (Decatur Police Department)

The woman told investigators the suspect forced her to stop at several ATMs and take out money.

Investigators said when they were at an ATM on Memorial Drive, the man shot her in the leg and ran off.

The woman managed to drive herself to the hospital.

Hall faces charges for kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and felony armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

