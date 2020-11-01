Police: Gunman on the run after NW Atlanta shooting

article

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the 700 block of North Avenue.

Officers tell FOX 5 that two men were outside a home when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

One of the men was shot in the chest.

Medics rushed the injured man to Grady Hospital. So far there is no word on his condition.

Police say the gunman is still on the run. They have not yet released the identity of either the victim or the gunman.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Atlanta Police.

