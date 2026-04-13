Police to give update in Loganville CVS murder case

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The Brief Police to hold 3 p.m. press conference on Loganville CVS murder case. Victim identified as 62-year-old Kimberly Whaley. No charges filed; person of interest previously released.



Authorities in Loganville are set to provide a major update in a deadly shooting investigation during a press conference Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The Loganville Police Department will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to share new information in the case involving the death of 62-year-old Kimberly Whaley, who was shot and killed outside a CVS pharmacy in November 2025.

Officials say details in the case have been limited so far to protect the integrity of the investigation. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, are assisting in the case.

Police also confirmed a previously identified person of interest was released due to insufficient evidence, and no charges have been filed at this time.

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