Secret Service joins investigation into Loganville CVS deadly shooting

The Brief The Secret Service is assisting in the investigation of a deadly shooting at a Loganville CVS. Police say limited information is being released to protect the integrity of the case. A person of interest was released due to insufficient evidence; no charges have been filed.



The Secret Service is now assisting in the investigation of a deadly shooting outside a CVS store in Loganville, authorities confirmed Monday.

What they're saying:

Loganville Police Chief M.D. Morris released a statement saying officials are intentionally withholding details to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this case, and in an effort to fully protect the integrity of our investigative efforts, release of information has been very limited. That is by design, and that decision rests solely on me," Morris said. "Our detectives are working tirelessly to bring this case to a successful resolution, and deliver justice for the family of the victim."

In addition to the Secret Service, the Monroe Police Department, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are all assisting local officers and detectives.

Chief Morris also addressed questions about a previously detained person of interest. He said that individual was released early in the investigation because there was not enough evidence to charge them.

The backstory:

The victim, 62-year-old Kimberly Whaley, a CVS pharmacy employee, was shot and killed in the store’s parking lot last month.

Investigators have not released details about the person of interest or revealed what may have led to the shooting. No charges have been announced.

What you can do:

Anyone with information in the case can call the Loganville Police Department.