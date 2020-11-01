Georgia nursing home employee accused of sexually assaulting patient

article

Georgia police are searching for a nursing home employee accused of sexually assaulting one of the home's residents.

The LaFayette Police Department says they were notified of the reported sexual assault in late October at the Pruitt Health Care Shepherd Hills nursing home on the 800 block of Patterson Road.

During their investigation, officials say the patient reported the assault days before police were notified.

"The staff of Pruitt Health Care Shepherd Hills failed to report the Incident to Law Enforcement as required," officials said, noting that they only found out thanks to a concerned family member.

Officers charged Henrii Hosue Reynoso with aggravated sodomy. Officials say Reynoso is currently on the run.

Two other employees, identified as Stacy Jackson and Peggy Bohannon, have been charged for failure to report the abuse of an elder person.

If you have any information that could help police find Reynoso, please call 911 or Detective Owens at the LaFayette Police Department at 706-639-1540.

