Police: Georgia health facility employee brought shotgun to work

Police were called to a Stockbridge health center after an employee brought his shotgun into the facility.

According to Clayton County police, officers were called to the 7800 block of Spivey Station Boulevard in Stockbridge shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday after reports of an armed individual.

During the investigation, officers learned that the armed man was an employee of the facility and that the caller did not recognize him at the time.

While the man did bring a shotgun into work, officials say there was no threat of violence to anyone inside or to the business.

"The subject did not want to leave the gun in his vehicle for fear of it being stolen," Clayton County police said in a statement.

Police have not charged the employee with anything.