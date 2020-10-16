Police: Foul play now suspected in disappearance of 78-year-old DeKalb County man

article

Police in DeKalb County said new developments in the case of a missing 78-year-old man has investigators and family even more concerned. Police have named a person of interest in the case on Friday.

Daniel Kwon has been missing since Sept. 3, 2019. Kwon, a Korean immigrant and paraplegic, requires the use of a wheelchair and needs medication every day, investigators said.

During a press conference of Friday afternoon, investigators revealed Kwon’s belongings were found in Gwinnett County and foul play is now suspected.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Police named a person of interest investigators would like to speak with in connection to his disappearance.

Advertisement

Kwon’s two adult daughters also spoke during that press conference pleading for answers. They said the last person seen with his wheelchair and handicap vehicle was a woman they caught trying to leave with his belongings. They said they found the man's motorized wheelchair at one of the woman's residences in Lawrenceville. They also said a large amount of his money is missing.

Police described Kwon as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kwon's whereabouts should contact the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.