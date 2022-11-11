Police find teen dead, man injured at DeKalb County gas station after fleeing shooting scene

article

A 17-year-old girl is dead and a 24-year-old man is critical after a shooting at a neighborhood off Glenwood Road in DeKalb County on Thursday evening.

DeKalb County police say officers arrived just before 11:10 p.m. at the Valero located in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285. They found the two victims in a car both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to determine the actual shooting happened about a mile away in front of a home located in the 4100 block of Burgess Drive. Investigators say the pair was in the car together when someone opened fire.

The car ended up at the gas stations as the pair fled the scene searching for help, investigators say.

DeKalb County police investigate a scene at a gas station off Glenwood Road where the victims drove to get help after being shot on Nov. 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

The teen killed was identified by police as Jayne Chavez. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, Brandon Wilson, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department’s Homicide Assault Unit.