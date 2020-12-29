Police find 7-month-old baby, kidnapping suspect arrested

The 7-month-old baby who was inside of a stolen car has been recovered, Gwinnett County police say.

According to investigators, the child's father went into a store on Monday at 4141 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville but did not turn the vehicle off.

The father later went back outside where he spotted a man, later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Rodriquez, in the front seat of the car.

Rodriquez then "recklessly" drove away in the vehicle after he was confronted by the father, police say.

Joshua Rodriguez (Gwinnett County Police Department)

According to authorities, Rodriguez hit a sign and another car, and eventually jumped the curb while he attempted to escape from the parking lot.

Police later found the baby unharmed in the backseat of the car.

Gwinnett police investigators used surveillance video find and arrest Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of hit and run.

