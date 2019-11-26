Police: Dog trainer booked into Cobb County jail

A self-proclaimed dog trainer was arrested in Cobb County and charged with torturing a dog in his care.

Dondi Shannon Brinson is accused of conducting aggression training against the dog owner's request.

This reportedly happened last October in Austell with a Malinois dog named Samson.

According to the arrest warrant, Samson was slung during sleeve training, fracturing his jaw.

The owner claims the injury resulted in permanent disfiguration.

The warrant goes on to state Samson was also deprived of adequate food.

Police advise anyone looking to get their dog trained or boarded, check for proper certification.

Police charged Brinson with two counts of felony animal cruelty.