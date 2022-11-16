Police, deputies in Clayton County train for active shooter situations

Forest Park police, Clayton County police and sheriff's deputies gathered for an intense, but purposeful active shooter drill at Fort Gillem.

Time is precious in an active shooter situation. Authorities urge victims to call 911 immediately because every second counts.

Wednesday's exercise simulates a real catastrophic shooting. That way, first responders are prepared to act as quickly as possible should something tragic happen in their jurisdiction.

"The goal today is to be prepared through more training," Forest Park police Major Sandra Johnson said.

According to the FBI the number of active shooter incidents is on the rise nationwide.

The pandemic forced the massive training exercise to go on hold since 2019.

"Today's drill is more complex than we'd normally do," Johnson said. "Normally we have a shooter go in and police take the shooter down as best we can, but today we have people injured and things of that nature in the situation."

This allows law enforcement to practice communication and strategies. They even partnered with area hospitals to simulate victim relief.

The drills are tests of abilities officers hope they never have to use.