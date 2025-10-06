Police confirm GSU Newton campus shooter report was a hoax

The Brief Authorities confirmed an active shooter report at Georgia State University’s Newton campus was a false "swatting" call. Multiple agencies from Newton, Walton, and Monroe responded before determining there was no real threat to public safety. Police warned that making false emergency reports is a serious crime that endangers lives and misuses resources.



What began as reports of an active shooter at Georgia State University’s Newton County campus turned out to be a hoax Monday evening, prompting a heavy but coordinated law enforcement response across multiple agencies.

What they're saying:

Law enforcement from Newton and Walton counites responded to an alleged shooting which was reported near Highway 11 and Interstate 20. Once on scene, officers determined the call was a "swatting" incident, a false emergency report intended to draw a large police presence.

"All students, staff, and first responders are okay," the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown confirmed the hoax, extending his gratitude "to all surrounding agencies, including all personnel from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, for their swift and coordinated response."

Residents in nearby Monroe noticed emergency vehicles rushing through the area as part of the response. The Monroe Police Department later clarified the situation, reassuring citizens that there was no threat to public safety.

"Earlier today, citizens may have noticed a significant presence of law enforcement responding in emergency mode throughout Monroe," the department said. "After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the report was a ‘swatting’ call."

Officials stressed that making false emergency reports is not a prank but a serious crime that puts lives at risk.

"Making false reports or ‘swatting’ calls to law enforcement is not a joke — it’s a crime that puts officers and the public at unnecessary risk and diverts critical resources away from genuine emergencies," the Monroe Police Department said.