Police chief, angered by violence at Lenox Square, outlines plans to stop criminal activity

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields -- angered by violence at Lenox Square -- outlined for city leaders a plan to stop criminal activity.

Since December, there have been three shootings -- including one that left a Macy's employee with a bullet to the abdomen.

And the chief told members of the council public safety panel, that some of the incidents were close by the APD mall precinct.

"We cannot tolerate this kind of violence at a mall, with so many bystanders around," said Erika Shields.

The chief has taken the extraordinary step of placing Buckhead police officers at the mall indefinitely. Those officers are in addition to the ones hired by the mall to work so-called extra duty jobs.

"And I am going to expect more from those officers who are going to be working off duty, she added. "We have to step up our game."