Police chase ends in crash in DeKalb County

article

A man was taken to the hospital in connection to a police chase that ended in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to DeKalb County Police, their officers assisted Georgia State Patrol with a chase that started in Clayton County and ended when the suspect car crashed near the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Investigators told FOX 5 that a man was shot on I-285 and taken to the hospital. The man was said to be in serious condition.

Police were still searching for potential suspects. FOX 5 camera caught one person being taken away from the area in handcuffs.

Advertisement

According to GDOT, two right lanes on I-285 at I-675 in DeKalb County are blocked due to the investigation. Drivers in the area should expect delays. For more information continue to check Georgia 511.

FOX 5 is working to learn more details on this breaking story. Keep refreshing for updates.