Police bust ID theft, fraud operation at Peachtree City hotel

Peachtree City police said they found some very interesting things in a hotel room that has landed a couple in jail on more than a dozen charges.

Hotel management in Peachtree City called police when a couple failed to return to their room for days. Police were surprised by what they found: printers capable of making driver’s licenses and credit cards, blank checks, and suitcases stuffed with stolen personal information from dozens of victims.

Police said it was also evidence of ID theft and financial card fraud.

They said Adam Pennington and Stephanie Howard had not returned to the hotel room because they’d been busted in neighboring Coweta County on similar charges.

Peachtree City police have charged both with 11 counts each of Identity theft, and drug charges and other fraud charges. They said Pennington is also in trouble for possession of the gold spray-painted AR-15 rifle. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said the couple had personal information they had taken in various ways, either by dumpster diving or stealing mail. It’s so important to safeguard those documents.

Some tips to follow:

Use a shredder to destroy sensitive documents

Monitor you financial accounts

Lock car doors and hide valuables

Sign up for Informed Delivery through the post office

Be careful who you give identity information to, especially on the web.

Police said Stephanie Howard was in jail in Fayette County. Adam Pennington was being held in Coweta County on some pretty serious charges there.