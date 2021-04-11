Police say missing Clayton County woman left group home on foot

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a 59-year-old woman, who they said walked away on foot from a group home.

Police said 58-year-old Teresa Wilson was reported missing from the 200 block of Arrowhead Boulevard in Jonesboro on Saturday.

Police said she is diagnosed with schizophrenia, psychosis and hypertension.

Police said she is 5-foot-2 and 284 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a green hat and red sweater.

Police said anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

