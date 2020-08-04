Police: Baby being held hostage by armed man inside Stockbridge home

Police in Henry County spent the Tuesday evening involved in a hostage situation at Stockbridge home.

Officers were dispatched to that home along E. Atlanta Road in between Duvall Drive and Byant Street.

Police said an armed man was held up inside the home with a baby refusing to come out.

The SWAT team was called out for a reported hostage situation at a home in the 100 block of E. Atlanta Road in Stockbridge on the evening of August 4, 2020. (FOX 5)

The entire neighborhood was blocked off by police as they tried to talk to the suspect into surrendering.

In addition to a negotiator, the SWAT has been activated.

Police said the situation stemmed from a domestic dispute but didn’t immediately elaborate.

