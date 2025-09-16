Police arrest woman in Fayetteville cellphone theft case after viewer tip

The Brief A FOX 5 viewer identified Cami Fordham from surveillance video, leading to her arrest. Fordham, 33, of Pike County, is charged with Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property. Police say the stolen cellphone was not recovered despite the arrest.



A Fayetteville woman has been arrested in a cellphone theft case after police say a viewer recognized her from surveillance video aired on FOX 5.

What we know:

Authorities said 33-year-old Cami Fordham of Pike County is charged with theft of lost or mislaid property. The arrest came after FOX 5 first reported on the case last week.

Police said the incident began when a delivery driver accidentally left a phone behind at a Fayetteville store. Surveillance footage showed a woman picking up the phone and leaving with it.

A FOX 5 viewer who saw the video contacted police with Fordham’s name, leading to her arrest.

(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Capt. David Cagle of the Fayetteville Police Department said that while officers were able to charge Fordham, they were not able to recover the missing phone.

Georgia law does not recognize "finders keepers." If someone loses property, taking it without returning it can result in criminal charges.

Police said that is the lesson Fordham is now facing.