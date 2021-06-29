Police arrest three teenage suspects in Buckhead pool party triple shooting

article

Atlanta police made three arrests associated with a triple shooting in Buckhead.

Police said 17-year-old James Daniels, 19-year-old Nicholas Poole, 18-year-old Bryce Dowell were all arrested and charged with aggravated assault for a shooting the evening of May 15 at 2525 Piedmont Road.

Three men were hospitalized in stable condition after police said the incident began with a fight between a large group of people at a pool party that afternoon.

The fight escalated, spilling over into the parking lot of the Lindbergh Home Depot nearby where someone fired shots.

Atlanta police shared three surveillance photos of three suspects several days later.

Law enforcement in Paulding County arrested the three suspects on Monday.

All three are in custody in Paulding County awaiting transfer to Fulton County.

