Police arrest suspect in deadly Gwinnett County triple shooting

Police made an arrest Saturday in a triple shooting investigation in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett Police Department SWAT Team responded to the Landmark at Bella Vista apartment complex.

Police found Rene Martinez, who was apparently staying at the complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital. Martinez faces murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges.

Police said 38-year-old Omar Torres was found dead on Friday on Falls Parkway in Duluth. 22-year-old Jose Torres is currently in ICU and 27-year-old Erick Torres was treated and released from the hospital.

Gwinnett County police said officers were called out to 1122 The Falls Parkway in the Parc Shores apartment complex sometime after 11 p.m.

Police said there is a person of interest from this domestic dispute that investigators have identified.

