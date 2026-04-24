Coweta County tow truck driver honored with custom wrecker after 2023 fatal crash

The Brief A custom tow truck honors Toby Bowden, a driver March 15, 2023 on Interstate 85 in Coweta County. Driver Christopher Thornton received 15 years for vehicular homicide this week in court. The truck promotes safety and the "slow down and move over" law.



Friends and family of a Coweta County tow truck driver killed on the interstate in 2023 are honoring his memory with a custom wrecker, just days after a jury convicted the driver responsible for his death.

Remembering Toby Bowden

What we know:

A jury found Christopher Thornton guilty of vehicular homicide this week, and a judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison. The conviction stems from the March 2023 death of Toby Bowden, a driver for Parker's Towing in Newnan. According to the jury, Thornton was driving recklessly and under the influence when the crash occurred.

A rolling tribute

The backstory:

To honor Bowden, Parker's Towing designed a custom Peterbilt wrecker that is now driven daily by his brother, Wilson Fuller. The truck is numbered 728 to represent Bowden's birthday. It features his favorite saying, "All is well," alongside his name and the dates marking his life and death. The truck also bears the phrase, "We'll drag your chains from here," a traditional honor for fallen wrecker drivers. A QR code on the side allows people to scan and view photos and messages from Bowden's loved ones.

A push for highway safety

Why you should care:

The tow truck serves as a highly visible reminder of Georgia's "slow down and move over" law, which requires drivers to safely pass police, fire, or tow trucks when their emergency lights are activated. The truck utilizes amber lights, high-visibility yellow safety paint, and iridescent lettering.

Honoring all fallen operators

Big picture view:

The truck also pays tribute to the broader towing community. It features a mural of the Wall of the Fallen statue in Chattanooga, which honors tow truck drivers killed in the line of duty. Additionally, the front of the truck displays an American flag with a yellow line representing emergency dispatchers and tow operators.

"They're people just like we are and they deserve to get home. And it's unfortunate that, you know, in our industry, that we're at a higher rate of not making it home. It's more dangerous for us to be out on the roadway than it is for other industries," Young said.

"The truck means a lot to me. It's an honor to drive it. And you know, dedicated to Toby. And I feel like he's riding with me when I'm in it," Fuller said.