Machete attack leaves one hospitalized on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road

The Brief A violent machete attack outside a DeKalb County gas station left one man hospitalized with severe injuries. An eyewitness described a terrifying scene as the armed attacker chased the victim into a nearby plaza restaurant on Monday. DeKalb County police are investigating the incident but have not yet released information on a suspect or motive.



A stabbing turned shooting outside a DeKalb County Chevron gas station sent one man to the hospital with severe injuries Monday evening.

What we know:

It happened at the Chevron station located along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road at South Deshon Road. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, gunfire broke out at the scene, leaving one man wounded. Medics rushed the bleeding victim to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

A FOX 5 crew spotted at least one evidence marker in the parking lot as forensic investigators worked to document the scene. Police stayed at the gas station well into the evening speaking to witnesses, reviewing surveillance videos and combing the area for evidence.

What they're saying:

An eyewitness who owns a restaurant in the plaza reported seeing a man holding a machete chase the victim into her establishment. Moments later, she heard multiple gunshots inside her business. The victim lost a significant amount of blood and appeared badly beaten before collapsing, according to the eyewitness report.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DeKalb County police investigators combed for evidence and placed markers inside a cordoned-off Chevron gas station parking lot in Lithonia following a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, drawing heavy emergency response to South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on June 8, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

What we don't know:

DeKalb County investigators are searching for a motive and have not yet confirmed what touched off the violent incident. Officials have not released the identity or current medical condition of the hospitalized victim. It remains unclear if the victim knew the attacker, and police have not announced any arrests or suspect descriptions.