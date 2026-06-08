Kennesaw police: Ex-boyfriend disguised as delivery driver shoots man

The Brief A gunman pretending to be a delivery driver shot homeowner John Rice multiple times on his front steps in Kennesaw. Kennesaw police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Kevinsson, identified as the ex-boyfriend of the victim's girlfriend. The suspect faces multiple felony charges and is being held without bond at the Cobb County Jail.



A gunman pretending to deliver a package shot a Kennesaw homeowner multiple times May 6 on his front steps before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Kennesaw police investigation

What we know:

A man carrying a cardboard box knocked on the door of a home on Smith Drive in Kennesaw. When the homeowner, John Rice, answered, the visitor asked to verify his name. Once Rice confirmed his identity, the gunman opened fire through the box, which had been used to conceal the weapon and hide the shooter's face.

Rice was struck twice on the left side of his chest and twice in his right arm. The shooter ran to his car and sped away from the neighborhood. Rice managed to walk over to a neighbor's house, and that neighbor called 911. Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan said Rice was conscious when emergency responders arrived and was able to explain that someone had come to his door with a package.

Investigators used neighbor statements and security camera footage to identify the suspect's vehicle as a Toyota Corolla. Authorities traced the car to 33-year-old Jacob Kevinsson of Marietta, who is the ex-boyfriend of Rice's girlfriend. Kevinsson was booked into the Cobb County Jail last Friday on multiple felony charges, where he is currently being held without bond.

Unanswered shooting details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific type of firearm used in the assault or how Kevinsson obtained it. It remains unclear exactly how long Kevinsson had been tracking Rice or if any prior threats were made before the ambush.

Victim and official statements

What they're saying:

"He was trying to look like a delivery driver," Buchanan said, noting the unique and emotional nature of the case. "This is a very unique case, and it's one of those things where relationships cause people to be emotional and that's most likely what occurred here," Buchanan added.

Rice had a very brief conversation with a reporter and noted that he did not want to go on camera. Rice said he is getting by the best he can.