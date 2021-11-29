Police arrest serial car thief suspect

article

Police in Cartersville said a 24-year-old man is accused of near a dozen car break-ins taking place over about two monthes.

Police said Ladarious Hardy is responsible for several car break-ins since September 2021. Police arrested Hardy on Nov. 23 on 11 counts of entering auto, in addition to charges relating to credit card fraud and theft.

Police said several residents of Mission Estates and Carrington subdivisions reported break-ins, and investigators identified Hardy as a suspect.

Hardy faces 11 counts of entering auto, two counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of theft by taking and driving while unlicensed. Additional charges are pending, officials said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP