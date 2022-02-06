Police arrest man accused of Atlanta armed robberies, sexual battery against coffee shop employee

The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested a 58-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record in connection to several Atlanta robberies.

Police said David Miller, a convicted felon with 19 arrest cycles in Georgia, faces armed robbery, aggravated assault, sexual battery, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A police investigation indicated he committed armed robberies at a CVS Pharmacy in Old Fourth Ward and a coffee shop south of Little Five Points.

Police said a CVS employee on Jan. 19 reported a man robbed the pharmacy at gunpoint and left in a white Honda Pilot at 439 Highland Avenue.

Hodge Podge Coffee House at 1 Moreland Avenue reported an armed robbery the following day, police said. An employee said the robber attempted to pull a female employee's pants down and then too off in one of the employee's cars.

Investigators determined the same person committed both crimes, identified the suspects and relayed it to patrol officers. Police found the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at 277 Moreland Avenue. Police said the suspect immediately left the SUV and threw drug paraphernalia toward the front of the car.

Officers took the suspect into custody and recovered the thrown items, police said.

Miller was in Fulton County Jail on Thursday, police said. Investigators looking into potential links between him and other similar crimes.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE