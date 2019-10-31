Police arrest man for beating, stabbing death of Atlanta woman

Police in Atlanta have arrested man who investigators said stabbed his girlfriend to death inside of her southwest Atlanta home.

Wendell Ross, 56, was taken into custody for the murder of Leslie Bell. Bell was found inside her home located in the 1700 block of Willis Mill Road SW near Wells Drive SW a little before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Bell was found bleeding on the kitchen floor. Investigators said she was beaten and stabbed to death.

No word on if Ross has legal representation or when his next court appearance is scheduled.

