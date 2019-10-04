Police: Arrest made in 2 Candler Park crimes
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have made an arrest after recent robberies in the Candler Park area.
Authorities charged Quinlan Pinkins, 19, for armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
Quinlan Pinkins (Fulton County Jail / Supplied)
Officers said they were able to identify Pinkins after gathering information and realizing similarities in two separate incidents.
He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
RELATED: Candler Park neighborhood on high alert after pedestrian robberies