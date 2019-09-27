Candler Park neighborhood on high alert after pedestrian robberies

Atlanta police are looking for a suspect after the attack and robbery of a woman in the Candler Park area late Thursday night.

Police said she walking down Clifton Road towards Ponce De Leon when she noticed that she was being followed.

“He tackled her, there was a struggle and she was injured,” said Officer James White, Atlanta Police.

According to the police report, the suspect smashed her head on the ground, choked her, put a knife to her head and demanded her iPhone. He then forced her to reset it and then took off.

FOX 5 News spoke to residents who are now on high alert.

“A little shocked,” said resident Sharron Thompson. “It has to be someone from another area”

“That’s crazy,” said resident Najwa Hossain. “This is the last neighborhood I would expect that from.”

Advertisement

Atlanta police said this is the second pedestrian this week who has been attacked in this area. The first incident happened on Wednesday night about two and a half miles away near Candler Park Drive.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both crimes

“Given the similar description and method of the crime, there are a lot of similarities,” said Officer White.