Police arrest driver in Buckhead hit-and-run

The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car and leaving the scene.

Police said officers went to Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive at around 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

Officers found a man who told them he'd been hit by a car.

Other officers in the area found the suspect's car nearby and arrested the driver.

Police said the victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

