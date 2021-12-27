Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest driver in Buckhead hit-and-run

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Buckhead
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car and leaving the scene. 

Police said officers went to Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive at around 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

Officers found a man who told them he'd been hit by a car. 

Other officers in the area found the suspect's car nearby and arrested the driver. 

Police said the victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition. 

