Police arrest driver in Buckhead hit-and-run
article
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car and leaving the scene.
Police said officers went to Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive at around 4 a.m. on Monday morning.
Officers found a man who told them he'd been hit by a car.
Other officers in the area found the suspect's car nearby and arrested the driver.
Police said the victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement