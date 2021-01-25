Police arrest 6 more suspected street racers over the weekend

Police in Atlanta made more than a hundred traffic stops tracking street racers and off-road vehicles rolling through neighborhoods.

It doesn't seem to matter the calendar marks the middle of winter. Assistant Atlanta Police Chief Todd Coyt reported police took six individuals to jail this weekend. All but one of them was a non-city resident.

"It's the glitz and glamour of the landscape," Coyt said, referring to the drivers from outside the city who gravitate to Atlanta to take pictures to put on social media.

Michael Bond, a citywide member of the Atlanta City Council, said he received numerous complaints from Midtown and Buckhead residents.

"Usually between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., they come riding through not stopping to obey traffic laws," said Bond.

The councilman said the riders believe they can get away with it.

Advertisement

"That's because the courts were closed because of COVID," said Bond "We want that to change, the judges have a backlog to catch up to."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.