Police arrest 18-year-old in shooting death of recent high school graduate

Police identified the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a recent high school graduate on Saturday on Parkway Drive in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said 18-year-old Jamarion Ivory was arrested on Monday in Clayton County on felony murder charges.

The Atlanta Police Department said Ivory was apprehended by deputies with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Police said Tuesday afternoon that Ivory was in Clayton County Jail, awaiting transport to Fulton County Jail.

Police accuse Ivory of killing a 17-year-old on 398 Parkway Drive on Saturday.

Police said the shooting occurred at around 1:55 p.m.

Atlanta police said officers found the wounded teenager with a gunshot wound after arriving on the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance but later died.

Police have not released the identity of the teen who was killed. Neighbors told FOX 5 Atlanta he recently graduated from an Atlanta high school.

