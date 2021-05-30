Teen shot dead days after graduating from an Atlanta high school

Police in Atlanta said a 17-year-old was shot and later died on Saturday afternoon. People familiar with the boy and his family said he graduated high school a few days ago.

Atlanta police officials did not identifiy the victim or provide details on a possible suspect.

Police said the shooting occurred at around 1:55 p.m. on Parkway Drive in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said officers found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound after arriving on the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance but later died.

Atlanta Police Homicide Unit investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

