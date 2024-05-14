Police are unsure why a woman was in the wrong lane in a Georgia highway crash that killed 4

Investigators remain unsure why a woman was driving in the wrong lane in a head-on crash of two vehicles that killed four people in southeastern Georgia.

Georgia state troopers said Tuesday that the people who died in the crash were Shyneice Sanders, 30, of San Antonio, Texas and her three-year-old daughter Zoeigh Wright, as well as Jacquelyn Johnson and William Johnson, a married couple, both 61, who lived in Statesboro.

The crash happened late Friday on U.S. 25 about 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Statesboro. All four people died before they could be taken to hospitals.

The Statesboro Herald reports that Sanders, who was living at Fort Eisenhower in Augusta, was found to be driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the divided four-lane highway when her Chevrolet Trax collided with a Toyota Avalon. Senior Trooper Michael Jackson said investigators don’t suspect that Sanders was impaired by drugs or alcohol, but he wasn’t sure why she was on the wrong side of the road. Troopers continue to investigate, Jackson said.

The Johnsons had previously lived in Millen, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of the crash site. While they had moved to Statesboro, they frequently traveled between the two towns.