Police accuse woman of stealing more than $60,000 from elderly relative

article

The Carrollton Police Department said a 34-year-old woman stole from a bank account belonging to an elderly family member.

Police arrested Nicole Danielle Veal on Tuesday and charged her with exploitation and intimidation of elder persons.

Investigators learned she made several withdrawals totaling $60,000 over several months. Officials said the family member, who is over the age of 65, did not give Veal permission to make withdrawals.

CARROLLTON MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL BATTERY IN HALLOWEEN ATTACK

Police ask anyone with more information in the case to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE