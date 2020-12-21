Police: 8-year-old girl shot in DeKalb County home

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized an 8-year-old girl early Monday morning.

Officers say the victim was lying in her bed in a home on the 3000 block of Orbit Circle when she was hit by the bullet shot from outside.

Investigators found several shell casings outside the home, but are not sure how many there are so far.

Medics took the girl to the hospital where she is in stable condition and expected to survive.

While no one has been arrested connected to the shooting, police did arrest an adult inside the home and charged them with possession of narcotics.

Investigators say they believe the adult was the intended target of the gunman.

They're now trying to obtain security footage from homes in the area to see if that can help them find the shooter.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the DeKalb County police at (770) 724-7850.

