Expand / Collapse search

Fire causes heavy damage to DeKalb County wing restaurant

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 27, 2026 5:52am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fire at wing restaurant in DeKalb County

Fire at wing restaurant in DeKalb County

Firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that severely damaged a wing restaurant on Memorial Drive. This is a developing story. 

The Brief

    • Extensive Damage: The restaurant on Memorial Drive sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the building.
    • Minor Injury: One individual received medical attention at the scene for a minor emergency during the incident.
    • Under Investigation: Fire investigators remain on-site to determine what sparked the heavy flames.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that severely damaged a wing restaurant on Memorial Drive.

What we know:

DeKalb County fire crews arrived at the scene to find heavy flames engulfing the business. While the building sustained significant structural damage, officials confirmed the scene was cleared after several hours of work to extinguish the hotspots.

One person was treated at the scene for a minor medical emergency, according to first responders. No other injuries were reported, and the identity of the individual treated has not been released.

What we don't know:

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been released.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. Information gathered on scene by a photojournalist. 

DeKalb CountyNews