Fire causes heavy damage to DeKalb County wing restaurant

The Brief Extensive Damage: The restaurant on Memorial Drive sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the building. Minor Injury: One individual received medical attention at the scene for a minor emergency during the incident. Under Investigation: Fire investigators remain on-site to determine what sparked the heavy flames.



Firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that severely damaged a wing restaurant on Memorial Drive.

What we know:

DeKalb County fire crews arrived at the scene to find heavy flames engulfing the business. While the building sustained significant structural damage, officials confirmed the scene was cleared after several hours of work to extinguish the hotspots.

One person was treated at the scene for a minor medical emergency, according to first responders. No other injuries were reported, and the identity of the individual treated has not been released.

What we don't know:

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been released.