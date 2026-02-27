Heavy rain triggers flash floods, road closures and crashes in metro Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta Fire and Rescue teams assisted several people from vehicles trapped in knee-deep water near Pharr Road and Peachtree Road. Significant flooding forced the closure of multiple streets in Buckhead and near the intersection of North Avenue and State Street. Officials noted that heavy debris has blocked drainage systems, contributing to significant water buildup on sidewalks and roadways.



A powerful weather system moving through metro Atlanta early Friday has triggered widespread flash flooding, trapping motorists and forcing emergency crews to shut down several major roadways.

What we know:

The slow-moving storm, which began dumping heavy rain Thursday night, prompted a flash flood warning for most of the metropolitan area. In the Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Fire and Rescue crews were called to Pharr and Peachtree roads to assist several drivers after their vehicles became submerged in rising water.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6:30 a.m. for Gwinnett, Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb counties.

What they're saying:

Local residents expressed shock at the severity of the surge. One resident near Pharr Road reported that in 48 years of living in the area, he had never seen the street flood to such levels. Officials attributed much of the backup to debris clogging city drainage systems, causing water to pool over a foot deep in some intersections.

Crashes on metro Atlanta roads

The rain and flooding is also causing issues on the interstate system this morning. Several crashes have been reported, with multiple lanes blocked on Interstate 285SB past South Cobb Drive and I-75 before Central Avenue. Drivers are advised to slow down, use caution and take alternate routes as needed. Authorities are also warning commuters to remain cautious of standing water and potential drainage issues on side streets. SKYFOX TRAFFIC MAP

The rest of the day

The rain is expected to clear out by around 10 a.m. this morning for metro Atlanta. The rest of the day is expected to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of around 64 degrees expected.