Pickens County EMA director: Ping-pong sized hail, car damage reported

Hoffman shared this image of hail in Jasper on Feb. 26, 2026.

A pre-spring thunderstorm in North Georgia dumped quarter-sized, even half-dollar hail across Pickens County.

The storm coated the ground with hail and made some roadways impassable for a short time.

The backstory:

A powerful front moving through Georgia on Thursday prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Pickens, Lumpkin, Gilmer, Dawson, and Fannin counties just after 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

The storm was packing 60 mph wind gusts, and radar indicated quarter-sized hail was falling.

The warning was allowed to expire at 8:30 p.m.

What we know:

The fast-moving storm dumped hail as large as a half-dollar, stretching through Talking Rock, Jasper, and Hinton.

While there were no reports of major damage, that type of hail can leave dents in cars and damage roofs.

The Pickens County EMA director reported that Highway 136 east of Jasper had to be shut down for a time due to heavy hail accumulation and multiple vehicle accidents.

Multiple car accidents and damage to vehicles were reported across the county.

The director also said there were reports of ping-pong sized hail in some parts.

The hail was so thick in some sports, it appeared that it had just snowed.

What we don't know:

There have been no reports of injuries.

What's next:

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes says that the likelihood of hail has diminished for now.

"More showers and storms will be possible through the overnight in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. But, I am not expecting this event to repeat itself," Forbes said.

This story is developing.