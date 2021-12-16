Police: 6 arrested in drug bust at South Fulton gas station

article

Police in South Fulton have arrested three men accused of crashing a Mercedes carrying illegal drugs, firearms, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Tuesday, the City of South Fulton Police Department began the first day of holiday detail, focusing on the area of Cascade Road, where police say they have seen an increase in break-ins and carjackings.

According to investigators, officers noticed suspicious activities at a gas station in the area and, when they approached, one of the individuals got into a Mercedes and drove away with a group of people.

A short time later, officers found the Mercedes crashed near the area. Searching the car, police say they found several duffel bags with 178 grams of marijuana, 172 Oxycodone pills, 343 grams of mushrooms, 98 ml Promethazine, three firearms, and over $30,000 in cash.

Police arrested three men, identified 25-year-old Isaiah Tull, 25-year-old Quanderrious Slaton, and 32-year-old Carnegiel Todd, in connection with the investigation Tull was charged with possession of a schedule 5 narcotic, possession of a schedule 2 narcotic and possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute. Slaton is facing charges of possession of a schedule 2 narcotic and possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute. Todd is charged with possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 2 narcotic, possession of firearm during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Along with these arrests, officers also charged three people with loitering and issued 13 warrants for drug-related charges.

