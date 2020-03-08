Police: 3rd driver arrested in I-285 'stunt driving' crackdown

Police in Clayton County have made a third arrest connected to a group of drivers accused of shutting down Interstate 285 to perform dangerous stunts in an airport runway tunnel.

Devon Harvey

On Saturday, officers say that 19-year-old Devon Henry, also known as "BMW Royal" turned himself in to officers after they released a video showing him as a wanted person.

The arrest comes after a group of people blocked traffic to perform dangerous stunts in a tunnel near Riverdale Road and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 1.

Video of the activity, which shows a Dodge Charger spinning in circles, quickly spread on social media.

Henry has been charged with racing on highways and reckless driving.

"Our message is that we will not tolerate blatant disrespect for the laws and safety of the citizens of this County," the Clayton County Police Department said in a statement. "These offenders may have thought this stunt was a few minutes of fun on a weekend, but the consequences will last much longer. We will continue to combat this deviant behavior."

Henry's arrest comes after officers arrested 21-year-old Isadore Harvey 20-year-old and Zachary Lewis Friday. Both those men have been charged with racing on highways or streets, impeding traffic flow, driving in circular or zigzag course aka “laying drags”, and reckless driving.

Isadore Harvey (Clayton County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Police said Harvey was behind the wheel of a black Chevrolet Camaro seen doing donuts in a video obtained by FOX 5 News.

Zachary Lewis (Clayton County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Lewis was identified by police as the driver of the burgundy Dodge Charger with the blue under glow lights performing stunts on the highway.

Investigators said the larger investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information that can help police, please contact Capt. David Ricks at 770-477-3786.

