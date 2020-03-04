Group blocks traffic, police investigating 'drift racing' on I-285 near airport

The Clayton County Police Department says it is aware a group of people blocked traffic to perform dangerous stunts in a tunnel on Interstate 285 West near Riverdale Road and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It happened around midnight Sunday.

Officers say they received reports about traffic being backed up. As officers arrived on the scene they say those involved were driving away.

Video of the activity has spread on social media. It shows a Dodge Charger spinning in circles.

The vehicle comes extremely close to some onlookers, many who are recording the activity on their cellphone.

The Clayton County Police Department says it has no tolerance for this 'blatantly devious behavior'. It tells FOX 5 it is working with other agencies to combat the problem.