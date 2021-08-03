Police: 3 teens caught in stolen car after chase through Atlanta

Atlanta police have arrested three teens accused of pistol-whipping a man and stealing his car.

Officials say on Sunday, Aug. 1 at around 1 a.m., officers saw a vehicle that had been reported carjacked weeks ago. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it sped off.

The Atlanta Police Department shared a video on their Facebook of the department's Air Unit helping officers track the young men as they tried to get away.

The driver of the stolen car crashed on the 300 block of Windsor Street and the suspects tried to flee on foot. All three teens were found and arrested.

Officials have identified the suspects as 18-year-old Jayelin Hill, 18-year-old Jabbaari Rhoden, and 18-year-old Montavious Pippins Jr.

According to investigators, Hill had a gun on him and two other guns were recovered in the car.

"APD reminds carjackers and other criminally minded individuals that we will use all available resources to ensure our city stays safe," APD officials wrote on Facebook. "If you come to Atlanta to steal, rob, carjack, or commit violent crimes, we will find you, arrest you and take you to jail."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.