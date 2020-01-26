Police: 3 arrested, 1 on the run after Sandy Springs robbery

Police have arrested three suspects and are searching for a fourth in an investigation into an armed robbery in Sandy Springs.

According to Sandy Springs police, around 4:20 Saturday afternoon, three men entered a jewelry store on Roswell Road near Abernathy Road and tried to steal items from a display case.

While attempting their escape, two citizens tackled one of the suspects and held him until officers got to the store.

More officers found the suspects' vehicle and chased it down to Glenridge Drive near Interstate 285.

Police arrested 40-year-old Antonio Collier, 17-year-old Antwan Dekarlos Robinson, and an unidentified 16-year-old. All three have been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony criminal damage to property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two counts of battery, and obstruction.

The fourth suspect, who police say was the driver in the crime, is still on the run.

If you have any information on the case, please call the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900.