Police: 2 young boys carjacked driver at gunpoint in NE Atlanta

Atlanta police are looking who two boys accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint.

The carjacking victim says it happened over the weekend on an isolated Atlanta street.

According to the man, he pulled up to a stop sign and one of the boys asked him for a ride.

While they were talking, he says the other boy came up on the passenger side.

When the man refused to give the boy a ride, the young suspect took out a gun and threatened to shoot him.

"You know, there just ain't enough stuff for them to do. It's just sad, you know?" he told FOX 5. "I'm mostly disappointed that it was young kids."

The man gave up his car and was not hurt.

Police are still working to locate the vehicle.

