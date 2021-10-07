Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
4
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Police: 2 young boys carjacked driver at gunpoint in NE Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking who two boys accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint.

The carjacking victim says it happened over the weekend on an isolated Atlanta street.

According to the man, he pulled up to a stop sign and one of the boys asked him for a ride.

While they were talking, he says the other boy came up on the passenger side.

When the man refused to give the boy a ride, the young suspect took out a gun and threatened to shoot him.

"You know, there just ain't enough stuff for them to do. It's just sad, you know?" he told FOX 5. "I'm mostly disappointed that it was young kids."

The man gave up his car and was not hurt.

Police are still working to locate the vehicle.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS